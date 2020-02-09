Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Leticia Marie Lennon-Slayton


1981 - 2020
Leticia Marie Lennon-Slayton Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Leticia Marie Lennon-Slayton announces her passing after a fatal car accident. Leticia was born in Hartford, Ct on December 11, 1981. She was the daughter Joe (predeceased) and Brenda (Harris) Slayton. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Nyah, and twin boys Noble and Noah and their father Clayton Wesley Henry. She will also be missed by her loving brothers Joseph and Curtis Slayton both of Hartford, and a special friend, Anthony Ried, and many family members and friends. Leticia was a member of Word of Faith Full Gospel Church, 155 Wyllys Street, Hartford, Ct. Services will be held at: Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Calling hours: 11 am Funeral Service at 12 noon.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
