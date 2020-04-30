|
Letizia (Defilippo) Catricala, 85, Hartford, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and devoted wife to husband Antonio Catricala of 63 years, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Letizia was born on March 1, 1935 in Girifalco, Calabria, Italy she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Marianna (Amato) Defilippo. She came to the USA on October 5, 1965 always residing in Hartford. Letizia was a talented seamstress, working until she retired at 62 years of age. Letizia had many friends, she was known as a caring, kind and gentle women who never had a negative word to say about anyone. She always encouraged friends and family with kind and positive words of support. When Letizia was heartbroken and she needed words of encouragement after the passing of her eldest granddaughter, friends and family flocked by her side to help her through her darkest time. Letizia's love was her family and she truly enjoyed cooking up a storm for them as well as anyone who stopped by. Sunday dinners were a wonderful household tradition and her homemade bread was a must. This was an art that she only could achieve, no matter how many times we all tried it was never the same. Her arthritic fingers never stopped her from baking or canning tomatoes from her garden. As children we looked at her with amazement how she was able to take care of everyone making sure each one of us felt extra special. Her garden was her pride and joy, when her husband could no longer do the task, she stepped in and took over, flowers hanging from the pergola looked like it was from a landscaping magazine. If Letizia got wind that someone was not feeling well, she always made warm food to take it to them, a small dinner or something sweet. Her physical presence will be missed, but the memories that we have of her will be cherished forever. Letizia leaves her children; Angela Loprete and her husband Rocco of Wethersfield, Lucy Petrolito and her husband Robert of Rocky Hill, Tommaso Catricala and wife Vilma of Glastonbury. Her beloved grandchildren, Joseph Loprete and his fiancé Shelly, Bobby Petrolito and his wife Justina, Carmine Pirulli and his wife Lucia, her cherished great-grandchildren, Jaden Pirulli, Giuliana Pirulli and Victoria Pirulli. She also leaves her siblings, Salvatore and Adriana Defilippo of Rocky Hill, Maria Rosano of Hartford, Teresa and Freddy Vallera of Rocky Hill and Dominic and Karen Defilippo of Florida also her many nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina and Italy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Rocco Defilippo, her sister, Costanza Defilippo and her beloved granddaughter Maryann Loprete. Funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration for Letizia will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Hartford Hospital's Ayer Neuroscience Institute. Checks made payable to Hartford Hospital should be mailed to: Philanthropy Department, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT, 06102. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020