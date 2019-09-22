Home

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Methodist Church
Blakeslee, PA
Levere F. Starner

Levere F. Starner Obituary
Levere Frank Starner,72, Ashford,CT,formerly Blakeslee,PA,died 7/30/19. Born E. Stroudsburg,PA,son of late Dorothy(Schauers)&Levere D.Starner.Graduated Pocono Mountain HS; held BS Civil Engr; MS Mechanical Engr. Worked for P&WA, E Hartford,CT.Owned Chaplin Package Store, CT. Member of FinFur&Feather Club,Chaplin,CT. Survived by sister,Susan(Starner)and brother-in-law Lawrence A.Dotter; brother-in-law Randy B.Evans; 5 nieces and nephews; 7 grandnieces and grandnephews; grandnephew expected Oct. He was preceded in death by sister Katie (Starner) Evans.Memorial service will be held at Methodist Church Blakeslee,PA,October 12, 2019 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Blakeslee Cemetery Association, c/o Rodney Waltz, P.O. Box 667, Blakeslee, PA 18610.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
