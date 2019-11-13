Home

John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
817 Old Colony Rd.
Meriden, CT
1946 - 2019
Lewis Chamberlain Obituary
Lewis W. Chamberlain died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Middlesex Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, CT on October 18, 1946, he was the son of the late Lynn and Leilabelle Stevens Chamberlain. He resided in East Hampton, CT and was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. Mr. Chamberlain was employed by UPS. Lewis was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Air Force. He is survived by his daughter Beverly Chamblerlain Cyranowicz and her husband Brian and a son Pavlo Galenko; three grandchildren, Alexander Reel, Kaitlyn Cyranowicz and Braydyn Cyranowicz; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Shalyn and Dakota and his brother Steven Chamberlain and his wife Judith. He is also survived a niece Charlotte Chamberlain and nephews Michael and Randy Chamberlain. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 on Thursday November 14th from 5 to 7 pm. Burial, with military honors, will be on Friday, November 15th at 11am at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Rd., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2019
