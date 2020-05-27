Lewis Kent Bendall
1932 - 2020
Lewis Kent Bendall, "Kent", died peacefully after a brief illness on May 15, 2020. He was born to Alvin and Esther Bendall (nee, Lang) on March 30, 1932 in Houston TX. Kent graduated from Lamar H. S. and Rice University, both in Houston; and received his PhD. in Philosophy from Yale University. He taught philosophy at MIT, Wellesley College, Wesleyan University, and Colorado College. Kent had a life-long passion for social justice, supporting many causes. He served for several years on the Middletown YMCA Board of Directors; was a Literacy Volunteer; and was an enthusiastic handball player for over 50 years. Kent is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janice Bendall (nee, Nixon); two daughters, Carol Bendall and Reninca LaBella; step-son, Christopher Forkel; and grandson, Blake Terzini. His cremation took place on May 20, 2020. Although plans for a memorial service are on hold, donations can be made in his honor to Médecins Sans Frontières (https://www.msf.org/) or the food bank of your choice.

Published in Hartford Courant from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
May 24, 2020
In the short time that I have known Kent I have to say he was a very pleasant and kind man. He was always a good partner to have playing handball and kept me calm during stressful games. Everyone will miss him and my condolences to the family.
Leslie Kestenbaum
Friend
