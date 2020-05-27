Lewis Kent Bendall, "Kent", died peacefully after a brief illness on May 15, 2020. He was born to Alvin and Esther Bendall (nee, Lang) on March 30, 1932 in Houston TX. Kent graduated from Lamar H. S. and Rice University, both in Houston; and received his PhD. in Philosophy from Yale University. He taught philosophy at MIT, Wellesley College, Wesleyan University, and Colorado College. Kent had a life-long passion for social justice, supporting many causes. He served for several years on the Middletown YMCA Board of Directors; was a Literacy Volunteer; and was an enthusiastic handball player for over 50 years. Kent is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janice Bendall (nee, Nixon); two daughters, Carol Bendall and Reninca LaBella; step-son, Christopher Forkel; and grandson, Blake Terzini. His cremation took place on May 20, 2020. Although plans for a memorial service are on hold, donations can be made in his honor to Médecins Sans Frontières (https://www.msf.org/) or the food bank of your choice.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 27 to May 28, 2020.