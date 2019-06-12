Lewis Remsen "Rem" Skidmore Jr., age 99, of Farmington and formerly of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his best friend and love of his life, Patsy Cutch Skidmore. Born on in Ridgewood, Queens, New York on April 16, 1920, he was a son of the late Lewis Sr. and Elsie Schnepp Skidmore. Rem was a retired Vice President of Machine Tool Distribution for Gilbert and Richards. He had a desire and passion to serve his country during the War but due to his talents and experience, he was thought to be more valuable working for Grumman Defense Industries. Rem took great pride in volunteering at Griffin Hospital, Derby over the last several years. For the last 6 years he was a resident at Brookdale of Farmington; where he made new friendships and enjoyed time with his dear friend Nancy Glassman. He enjoyed taking care of his home and his garden. But above all he greatest time was spent with his family. He will be truly missed by all who loved him. Survivors include, three daughters, Denise Skidmore Lunden and her husband Jim of Farmington, Lorraine Skidmore and her husband Peter Madison of Princeton, NJ, and Marion Skidmore and her husband Michael Inaba of Leland, NC, four grandchildren, Garrett Skidmore Lunden and his wife Yoko, Sasha Skidmore Lunden Mezer and her husband Ed, Travis Remsen Skidmore and his wife Sierra and Megan Skidmore Street and her husband Justin; eight great grandchildren, Aya, Emi, Alexandra, Max, Owen, Gigi, Zoey and Carter and several nieces, nephews. Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery of Easton. Relatives and friends may greet the family Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions to the , 35 Cold Spring Rd., Suite 411, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary