Libbian T. Cohen, 91, of West Hartford, died peacefully with family by her side on June 25, 2019. The daughter of Henry and Sarah (Shapiro) Cohn, she was born November 22, 1927, and grew up in West Hartford. Libbian was a graduate of Beach Park School, Plant Junior High, Hall High School (1945) and Mount Holyoke College (1949). Jerry and Libbian married in 1951 and raised their family in West Hartford for 67 years. Jerry died five months ago on January 30. For twenty years, she worked alongside Jerry in his dental office. She was a life-time member of Congregation Beth Israel and a member of its Sisterhood and Deborah Society. She was a member and former officer of many organizations including the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, Mount Holyoke Club of Hartford, Brandeis Women's Club, and the Rockledge Women's Club. For many years, she volunteered for JFGH Children's Reading Partners at West Middle School. She avidly traveled around the world and the U.S., played bridge and golf for 70 years and participated in Yale alumni events with Jerry. Just a month ago, she attended the 70th reunion of her Mount Holyoke class. Libbian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of two. She is survived by her children Sharon (David) Hessney and Adam (Cindy) Cohen; grandchildren Jonathan (Stephanie) Hessney, Ethan Hessney (fiancée Amanda Gewirtz), Rachel (Nathan) Cohen and Josh (Robin) Cohen; and two great-grandchildren Leo Cohen and Esther Lai Hessney. The family thanks Libbian and Jerry's devoted caregivers from JFS Care at Home. Libbian's funeral was on Thursday, June 27. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Libbian and Jerry's home. Donations in memory of Libbian, may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT 06119, Jewish Community Foundation of Gr. Hartford, 333 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117, or the .