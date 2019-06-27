Libbian T. Cohen, age 91, of West Hartford, died peacefully with family by her side on June 25, 2019. The daughter of Henry and Sarah (Shapiro) Cohn, she was born November 22, 1927, and grew up in West Hartford. Libbian was a graduate of Beach Park School, Plant Junior High, Hall High School (1945) and Mount Holyoke College (1949). Jerry and Libbian married in 1951, and raised their family in West Hartford for 67 years. Jerry died five months ago on January 30. For twenty years, she worked alongside Jerry in his dental office. She was a life-time member of Congregation Beth Israel and a member of its Sisterhood and Deborah Society. She was a member and former officer of many organizations including the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, Mount Holyoke Club of Hartford, Brandeis Women's Club, and the Rockledge Women's Club. For many years, she volunteered for JFGH Children's Reading Partners at West Middle School. She avidly traveled around the world and the U.S., played bridge and golf for 70 years and participated in Yale alumni events with Jerry. Just a month ago, she attended the 70th reunion of her Mount Holyoke class. Libbian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of two. She is survived by her children Sharon (David) Hessney and Adam (Cindy) Cohen; grandchildren Jonathan (Stephanie) Hessney, Ethan Hessney (fiancée Amanda Gewirtz), Rachel (Nathan) Cohen and Josh (Robin) Cohen; and two great-grandchildren Leo Cohen and Esther Lai Hessney. The family thanks Libbian and Jerry's devoted caregivers from JFS Care at Home. The funeral will be on Thursday, June 27, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, Rabbi Andi Fliegel officiating. The family will observe shiva through Friday. Donations in memory of Libbian, may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, 333 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117, or the . Funeral arrangements provided by Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary