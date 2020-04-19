|
Libre P. "Del" Delvecchio, 84, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband of Mary Ellen Sullivan-Delvecchio, passed away April 15, 2020 in Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford on February 24, 1936, son of the late Pasquale and Gemma (Sarrantonio) Delvecchio. Del was a graduate of Bulkeley High School and prior to his retirement was a Bus Operator for Connecticut Transit Company for over 36 years. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and loved taking them out for pizza. Del was very proud of his service, serving in the Strategic Air Command of the US Air Force as a Munitions Specialist. After his retirement, he went on to work for Rolling Greens Golf Club. Besides his wife, Del leaves his step-children, Peggy Sullivan and her husband Tom of Rocky Hill, Frank Sullivan of Rocky Hill, Joe Sullivan and his wife Val of Colchester and Dennis Sullivan of ID. He is also survived by his grandchildren Shauna Sullivan and her fiancé Tim Callahan, Tom Sullivan, Brendan Sullivan, Jared Sullivan, Connor Sullivan and Griffin Sullivan, his sisters Janette Delvecchio of Rocky Hill, Marion Russo and her partner Robert Staples of ME, and his brother Robert Delvecchio and his wife Susan of Higganum, as well as his dear friends Patsy and Joan Rizza and Dorie and Bob Wormer and many nieces and nephews. Due to health concerns, there are no services at this time. A private burial took place in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020