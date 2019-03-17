Home

Lidia A. Chamberlain, 77, of Higganum, predeceased by beloved husband Albert B. Chamberlain, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Middlesex Health. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Carmen and Mary (Mangiafico) Attanasio. Lidia leaves behind two beloved sons, Joseph A. Chamberlain and his wife Patricia of Higganum, John B. Chamberlain and his wife Lori of Westbrook, a sister, Marianne Grimaldi and her husband Peter of Old Lyme, and five beloved grandchildren, Cathryn, Shane, Lea, Jessica, and Sofia. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Four brothers, Angelo, Carmine, Philip, and Robert predecease Lidia. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Critical Care Unit at Middlesex Health, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. Rose Hill Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
