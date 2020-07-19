Liduina (Alves) Reis, 82, beloved wife of the late Antonio Reis, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, she moved to Hartford in 1969. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Connecticut Mutual Insurance Co. Liduina was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford and was a founding member of the Holy Ghost Society of East Hartford. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed crocheting and cooking for her family. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her grandchildren, to them she was the best "Vavo" in the world. She leaves a son, Joseph Reis and his partner, Lisa Polson of Killingworth; two daughters, Anna Kubish and her husband, Michael of Newington, and Elizabeth Reis DiBella and her fiance, Marco Enxuto of Newington; two brothers, Jose Figueiredo and his wife, Clotilde of Old Saybrook and Antonio Figueiredo of Chico, CA; and three grandchildren, Stephanie Kubish and Grant DiBella and Gavin DiBella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, (July 21), at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment will be private and there are no calling hours. A Seven Day Mass will be Friday, (July 24), 6:00 pm at the Church. The Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart or Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com