Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Innes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila K. Innes


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lila K. Innes Obituary
Lila K. (Knapp) Innes, age 92, of Granby, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport on December 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Schick) Knapp, she was raised in Stratford and graduated from Stratford High School. Lila was the children's librarian at the Frederick H. Cossitt Library for 34 years before retiring in 1999. She enjoyed reading, nature, birds, wildlife and gardening. Lila loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She was also a member of the Granby Civic Club and Salmon Brook Historical Society. Together with her husband Charles they built their beloved "camp" in Sandisfield, MA. She is survived by her son, Calvin K. Innes of Passadumkeag, ME; her daughters, Nancy A. Silkey of Granby, Carol L. Innes of East Windsor and Janet Bumstead and her husband Ronald of Burlington; her grandchildren, Alissa Bumstead of Shelton, Erik Innes and his wife Meghan of Idaho, Victoria V. Sweet of Saranac Lake, NY and Arthur I. Sweet of Enfield. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Charles Barron Innes. Her family will receive friends, Sunday, February 2 from 2-5 p.m. at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035. Burial will take place at a later date in Granby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lila's memory may be made to West Avon Congregational Church, 280 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now