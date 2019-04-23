Resources More Obituaries for Lila Orcutt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lila P. Orcutt

Lila P. Orcutt, 89, of Cut Bank, Montana and formerly of Pioneer, Ohio and Coventry, Connecticut passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Glacier Care Center Assisted Living in Cut Bank, Montana. She was born on August 26, 1929 in Manchester, Connecticut the second of three daughters born to Fredrick H. and Glenna L. (Woodruff) Miller. Lila grew up on the family poultry farm in Coventry, Connecticut graduating from Manchester, Connecticut High School in 1947. She then received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Connecticut. She continued her education taking graduate courses at Eastern Connecticut State, University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University. Lila was very active in 4H and the local and county 4H fairs. Through 4H activities, she developed a friendship that led to a courtship with William (Bill) F.C. Orcutt. Lila and Bill were married in Coventry, Connecticut on August 23, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2014. Lila and Bill were blessed with four children; Flora Lee (Gene) Clyde of Singapore; William Gary (Laura) Orcutt of Chanhassen, Minnesota; Patricia (Doug) Olmstead of Stryker, Ohio; and Suzannah (Ric) Beals of Cut Bank, Montana. One of Lila's greatest joys was being a grandmother and she is survived by six grandchildren; Natalie and Vanessa Orcutt, Jaimee (Varden) Pierre, Jordan Olmstead, and Joel and Chad Beals. She is also survived by siblings, Mary Orcutt, Coventry, Ct.; Eddie Orcutt, Winchester, NH; Dave (Sandy) Orcutt, Manchester, Ct. and many nieces and nephews. Education was a passion of Lila's, she taught for 4 years in Connecticut and retired from North Central Schools in 1998 after 33 years of teaching. She taught first and second grade at North Central and two of her students included her youngest two daughters. Education went beyond the public school system for Lila, as she also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years at First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, Ohio, where she was a member for over fifty years. Education also stretched beyond the classroom, as she was also a life teacher and role model to her children and grandchildren, and her many former students. She was also a member of the Williams County Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and a mentor in the public schools at North Central and Montpelier. Lila was not only a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, but she "was the church" serving in many capacities. Her service included the United Presbyterian Women, providing baked goods for the bazaar's, spent many hours in the chicken dinner booth at the Williams County Fair, and anytime service was needed, Lila was there. She also served several terms as a dedicated Deacon, where she enjoyed visitations, and letter and card writing, something she continued well beyond her years as a deacon. Lila was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William, her parents and her sister Glenna (Gerard) Frigon. The family is very appreciative of Lila's friends, church family, and sorority sisters for the cards and support over the last few years. A celebration of Lila's blessed life will be held at 11:00 am on May 18th, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier with Pastor Ric Beals and Pastor David Tilly officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be private at another time. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Northwest Ohio Chapter or to the family for a future North Central High School student scholarship to be established in her honor.Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019