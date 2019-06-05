Lila (Corrado) Pitek, 82, of Bloomfield and formerly of West Hartford died June 3, 2019 from complications of multiply systems atrophy. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Martin and Donna Pitek of West Hartford, their children, Emily, John and Alyssa, her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Paul Hijeck of Windsor Locks, and their children, Rob and his fiancé Heather, Catherine, Megan, Jeana, and Chaz. She is also survived by her brother Michael Corrado, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ellen Corrado and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Richard and her parents Michael N. and Lila R. Corrado. She was a member of Seabury Retirement community since 2013.She enjoyed watching old movies, collecting cardinal figurines, Mary Cassatt artwork and reading a variety of literature. Before retirement she was an administrative assistant of admissions at Manchester Community College and a librarian assistant at Bloomfield High School. She was a graduate of East Hartford High School. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 6th from 4:00-6:00p.m. at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main St, West Hartford. A funeral service and burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield will be held privately. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the special staff at Seabury and Masonicare Hospice. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to Masonicare Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 5 to June 6, 2019