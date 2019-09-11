Home

Lilda M. Williams


1929 - 2019
Lilda M. Williams Obituary
Lilda (Mastronardi) Williams, 90, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Williams, died Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born January 20, 1929 in New York, NY, daughter of the late Paul and Antonia (Pace) Mastronardi. Prior to her retirement she worked for IBM for 25 years. Additionally, Lilda volunteered as the treasurer at Hadassah, enjoyed her bowling league and loved her weekly Bridge club. She is survived by her Son, Barry T. Williams of Farmington; Grandsons, Christopher Williams and Matthew Williams; Matthew's wife Rachel and their children, Nolan, Eloise and Grace; and her daughters-in-law and Peggy Williams of West Hartford and Lydia Perry of Farmington. She was predeceased by her son Todd Williams. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 14 at 10 AM at the Church of St. Helena, 30 Echo Lane, West Hartford. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Friends are invited to a celebration of her life at Rizzuto's Restaurant, Blue Back Square, West Hartford at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 11, 2019
