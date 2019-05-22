Lilian Ana (Oliveira) Klinger, 40, of Wethersfield, was called to the Lord, Sunday, May 19, 2019. She touched the lives of many people as a teacher at John Patterson Elementary School in Newington. Along with her husband Michael Klinger, Lilian will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by cherished children, Caroline "Callie" Grace, Jacob Michael and Luke Joseph, all of Wethersfield.Friends and relatives may pay their respects to Lilian and her family, Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Lilian's life, Friday May 24, 2019 at 10 am in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield (Attendees are requested to go directly to church). Interment will follow the Mass in Holy Cross Cemetery, 17 Wickham Rd. at the corner of Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. To read the full obituary or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019