Liliana (Mollica) Bianca, 87, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Wethersfield, loving wife to the late Paul Bianca, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born February 25, 1933 in Floridia, Sicily, daughter to the late Salvatore and Giuseppina (Gervasi) Mollica. Liliana emigrated to the United States in her early 20's and was employed at the Connecticut Spring Co. for many years prior to her retirement. She loved spending time cooking and baking for her family and friends. She will be forever remembered by her sister Adriana Mangiafico of Newington, sister-in-law Antonia Mollica of Glastonbury, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Dora DiTommaso of Farmington, sister-in-law Vincenza Amenta of Sicily and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Carmela Greco and husband Nicola, sister Concetta Scordino and husband Salvatore, brother Rosario Mollica and brothers-in-law Giuseppe Mangiafico and Giuseppe Amenta. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 11am at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Liliana's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. A funeral mass for Liliana will be held at a later date. To extend condolences, share a memory and for web streaming instructions, please visit Liliana's webpage at farleysullivan

Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
