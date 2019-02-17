NEW HARTFORD - Lillian D. Rogers, 86, beloved wife of the late Norman E. Rogers, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Cherry Brook Healthcare Center in Canton. She was born in Southington on March 26, 1932, daughter of the late Martin and Freda (Lafreniere) Delaney. She moved to New Hartford at the age of seven and attended local schools. She was devoted to her husband and family. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women and the New Hartford Homemakers. She is survived by two sons, Norman (Nancy) of New Hartford and James (Lori) of Colebrook; a daughter Peggy Shanahan (Michael) of Harwinton; nine grandchildren, Susan O'Neill of Clarendon Hills, IL, Erin Kasik (Christopher) of New Hartford, Carolyn Bargoot (Albert) of Wayland, MA , Kathryn Rafter (Robert) of Wayne, PA, W. Michael Shanahan, Jr. (Jessica) of Spencertown, NY, Bridie Allen (Casey) of Plantsville, Mary Manion (Thomas) of Middlebury, VT, Jennie Latham (Cody) of Madisonville, TX and James Rogers Jr. of Cambridge, MA. She also leaves 19 great grandchildren. She is survived by her youngest sister, Patricia Kelley of Winsted. She was predeceased by her great grandchild, Molly Kasik, and by her brothers William and John Delaney and two sisters, Elizabeth Powe and Mary Parrott. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at noon at Our Lady of Hope Parish, (formerly Immaculate Conception Church), 3 Church St North, New Hartford. Burial will be held at Village Cemetery, New Hartford in the spring. There are no calling hours. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. The family extends its heartfelt thanks for the kind and compassionate care provided by Amy's Angels, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Litchfield Woods and Cherry Brook Healthcare throughout Mom's final year of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Licia and Mason Beekley Community Library, P.O. Box 247, New Hartford CT 06057. For information and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.montano-shea.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary