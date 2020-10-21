1/1
Lillian Driscoll Hanrahan
Lillian Driscoll Hanrahan died peacefully on Monday, October 19th at McLean Nursing Home in West Simsbury. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Thomas J. and Margaret (Doran) Driscoll and the wife of the late John Knight Hanrahan of Farmington. Lillian was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Edward. Throughout her 95 years, Lil lived her life with style and grace. Although sidelined in her final years by the attendant problems of age related infirmities, Lil always greeted everyone with a smile and "God love you". Her steadfast and loving ways as a mother will be missed by her children Gayle Wentworth, Ned (Kathy) Wentworth, Lauren Vincent, Priscilla (Pete) Dawidowicz, Greg Wentworth, and Melanie Wentworth Dumont as well as stepson David Hanrahan. Daria, her youngest child, died at birth. Besides her children, Lillian leaves 15 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren, loving them all dearly. A communicant of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Farmington for 34 years, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held there on Lillian's behalf at the discretion of the family. We celebrate the gift of having had Mother in our lives for so long and we thank the entire staff at McLean and Hospice for making her comfortable throughout her stay there, especially in these last difficult months of relative isolation. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
1 entry
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kate
Neighbor
