Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson's Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
52 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
413-737-3316
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henderson's Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
52 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Henderson's Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
52 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Self
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian F. Self

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian F. Self Obituary
Lillian F. Self, 86, HARTFORD, CT, Passed away at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral to be held at 12:00pm, Thursday, January 16; Visitation 2 hours prior to service. Arrangements by Henderson Funeral Home, 52 Hancock Street, Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the following charity: DAV Guardian Society. Email: [email protected] Website: DAV.giftplans.org. Phone: 800-216-9802. Henderson Funeral Home is in charge of all professional services. Please sign guest book at www.hendersonsfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson's Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -