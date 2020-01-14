|
Lillian F. Self, 86, HARTFORD, CT, Passed away at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral to be held at 12:00pm, Thursday, January 16; Visitation 2 hours prior to service. Arrangements by Henderson Funeral Home, 52 Hancock Street, Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the following charity: DAV Guardian Society. Email: [email protected] Website: DAV.giftplans.org. Phone: 800-216-9802. Henderson Funeral Home is in charge of all professional services. Please sign guest book at www.hendersonsfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020