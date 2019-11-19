Home

Lillian G. Jones


1944 - 2019
Lillian G. Jones Obituary
Lillian Gail Jones, 75, of Hartford passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born July 23, 1944 in Hartford, daughter of the late Roger and Lucy (Walker) Jones. She lived in Hartford most her life. Before retiring she was employed by CIGNA for many years. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Hartford and a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She is survived by a son, Todd F. Jones and his wife, Rosemarie of New Britain; a brother, Donald G. Jones of CA; a sister, Patricia J. Cohens of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Todd Jr., Tazjae, Tobias, Tierra-Mari, Tamara Jones; two great grandchildren, Jayden and Camron Jones; and her fiancé, Henry "Hank" Frazier of Bloomfield. She was predeceased by a brother, Roger C. Jones, Jr. Her family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main St., Hartford followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at the church. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
