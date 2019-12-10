Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Lillian Gaudette


1944 - 2019
Lillian Gaudette, 75, of Avon, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2019. Lillian was born on September 28, 1944 in Maspeth, Queens, New York. She was the third of five children born to Dominic and Adeline Angelo. Lillian worked as a reservationist with American Airlines, retiring after twenty years of service. Lillian is survived by her husband of 46 years; Roy W. Gaudette of Avon. Their travels for enjoyment and missionary work took them to over 20 countries around the world, having many remarkable experiences. Besides her husband Roy, she is also survived by her brother Dominic Angelo and his wife Alice and their son Anthony and his wife Ely and their children Dominic and Adeline of Maryland, her sister; Rosalie Angelo of West Hartford and her daughter Jennifer Fichera and her husband Philip of West Hartford, her sister Rita Williams and her husband John and their children Jason, and Johnette and her husband James and their children Natalie and Jamie of South Carolina, as well as many cousins. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:30AM-11:30AM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. A memorial service will follow at 11:30am at Carmon's. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the Disaster Relief Fund of Jehovah's Witnesses. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 10, 2019
