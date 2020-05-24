Lillian Griffin Brown
Lillian Griffin Brown, 91, of Colchester, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born February 14, 1929, in Hebron, CT; she was the daughter of the late William and Ellen (Olin) Griffin. In 1947 Lillian graduated from Windham High School in Willimantic, CT. She married the late Arthur H. Brown, in 1949 and settled in Colchester, CT raising their four children. Besides her beloved husband of 49 years, Arthur; Lillian was predeceased by her siblings, William, Irvin, Marion, Donald, Kenneth, Stanley, Evelyn and Robert. Lillian will be forever loved and remembered by her children Kathleen (Thomas) Fabian of Andover, CT, Deborah (Richard) Lauzier of Manchester, CT, Allen Brown of Colchester, CT and Cynthia (Kevin) Firmin of Frederick, MD; her five grandchildren Michael, Susan, Michelle, Brian and Rachel; and her three great grandchildren Natalie, Aubrey and Emily. She is also remembered by; her sister, Beverly, brother, Howard and many nieces and nephews. Lillian's hobbies were sewing, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed baking and reading novels. She was a life time member of the Colchester Federated Church, where she served on numerous committees and taught Sunday school. After raising her children she worked for a number of years as a bank teller. Due to Covid-19, burial will be private with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Lillian's memory to the Colchester Federated Church, 60 Main Street, Colchester, CT 06415. For online condolences, please visit; www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
