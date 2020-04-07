|
Lillian I. Cormaggi, age 89, died in Hartford CT of complications associated with Coronavirus on April 4th, 2020. Lillian is survived by her husband, Sebastiano (Sebby) Cormaggi. Lillian is also survived by 3 sons, Richard (Rick) Bosco wife Sharon of Windsor, Scott Bosco wife Beth of Media PA and Jeff Bosco of Waterford; 7 grandchildren, Elise Cosker and husband Brian, Analie Bosco, Elena Fago and husband Randall, Brian Bosco and fiancé Kelsey Sawyer, Kevin Bosco, Dylan Bosco, Nia Bosco and 4 great grandchildren, Mason Cosker, Grady Cosker, Carley Fago and Chloe Fago. Lillian is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Bosco, formerly of Winsted and her parents Rikard and Anna Anderson who immigrated to the United States from Sweden and Denmark in the 1920's. Lillian also had a sister who died from tuberculosis in 1929. Lillian was born on December 28, 1930 in Queens NY. As a young woman Lillian chose to attend a specialty high school that allowed her to pursue her interest in art. Upon graduating from high school, she got married, started a family, and eventually settled in Connecticut; first Winsted, then Windsor Locks and eventually Windsor. Lillian spent the past few years living in East Windsor. Lillian worked for Travelers Insurance in Manhattan and Hartford CT for more than 25 years as an auto rater and eventually as a system developer. Together with husband Joseph Bosco and oldest son Rick, Lillian also owned and operated a seafood restaurant in Canton called the Crossroads Raw Bar from 1976 to 1984. She retired from Travelers in 1992. Lillian's greatest pleasure was being a mom, a grandmother and great grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy and gardening. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial gathering will be scheduled at an appropriate time in the future. The family would like to thank everyone who has sent well wishes especially Jane Winn who was Lillian's niece and cherished friend for many years. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be sent to The Connecticut Covid-19 Connection (4-CT) => https://www.4-ct.org/. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences or further information please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020