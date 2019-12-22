Home

Lillian Josephine (Zalaski) Krinitsky


1926 - 2019
Lillian Josephine (Zalaski) Krinitsky Obituary
Lillian Josephine (nee Zalaski) Krinitsky, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born November 1, 1926 to the late Anna (Dul) and Joseph Zalaski Sr. and was the widow of the late John Krinitsky. Lillian attended Terryville High School from which she graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 1944. After graduation she was employed in the office at The Eagle Lock Company in Terryville, where she met her future husband. She continued working there until turning her attention to raising her family. She had a keen mind that was interested in so many things and maintained that interest until the end. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Lillian leaves to remember her, a daughter, Joyce A. Krinitsky, of Terryville, a daughter, Cathryn J. Krinitsky and her husband John Swanke of Terryville and a son, John G. Krinitsky and his wife Wendy of Libertyville, IL, three grandchildren, Nora Krinitsky, Neil (Katherine) Krinitsky, and Drew Krinitsky; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Krinitsky. In addition she leaves her brother Joseph Zalaski, Jr., and his wife Lois, of Terryville, a sister, Henrietta Donato, and her husband, Joseph, of Avon, a sister-in-law, Tillie Dziobek of Avon and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother Michael. The family would like to thank the staff of Ingraham Manor for their compassionate care. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Lillian's memory can be made to The Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St, Terryville, CT. 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
