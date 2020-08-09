1/1
Lillian K. Giustina-Attenello
1962 - 2020
Lillian K. Giustina-Attenello, 58, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones, after fighting the warrior's fight in a three-year battle with cancer. Lillian was born March 23, 1962 in Waterbury CT, daughter of Lillian Rinaldi, Sr. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby, who was her strong advocate and stood by her side every step of her battle, and her adoring children, Christopher and Michelle Giustina; step-sons Robert Attenello, Jr. (Jaki) and Daniel Attenello; step-daughter, Kerry Attenello; step grandchildren, Josh, Colton, and Kendyl; brothers, Ralph Rinaldi, Jr (Lily), Michael Rinaldi (Nancy); sister-in-law, Terri Molway (Ken); brothers-in-law, Pat Attenello (Pam), Sal Attenello (Sue); and many nieces and nephews. For 30 years Lillian was dedicated to and passionate about her career as a paralegal and real estate assistant. Lillian deeply loved her children, and always attended their sporting events. She had a love for the outdoors, snowboarding, and 5K running. She especially enjoyed long hikes and boat rides with her husband and two springer spaniels Marshall and Molly. She loved vacationing on the shoreline in Wildwood, NJ. Lillian will be remembered for her strong will, strength, and conviction in whatever she did. Most importantly, she will be remembered for being a wonderful mother, wife, sister and daughter and a loyal friend to many. Her husband and children would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to family members, close friends, and special neighbors for all their loving support throughout these past three years. Her family will receive friends Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Rd., Bloomfield. To support her love for her furry friends, please make a donation in her memory to The Simon Foundation, 120 Rescue Lane, Bloomfield CT 06002. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
