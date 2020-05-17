Lillian Wiseman Kosberg, of West Hartford, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Kosberg, with whom she shared more than forty-two years of a dedicated, enduring and love-filled marriage. Lillian was the daughter of Bona and Henry Wiseman. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and raised in North Bay, Ontario. Lillian graduated in the first class of the Jewish General Hospital School of Nursing (Montreal) and thereafter became an instructor of that program. She later moved to Boston to pursue her career. In Boston, she met Martin and later joined him in Hartford. Though Lillian eventually became a U.S. citizen, she remained proud of her Canadian heritage. While caring for her family, Lillian became a tireless advocate and valuable resource within the disability community. She guided many families searching for basic human services as well as ways to enrich the lives of their disabled loved ones. She also served the disability community more broadly by, among other things, advocating for individually tailored educational plans for students with disabilities, supporting the development of the Acquired Brain Injury Waiver, serving on the boards of numerous committees (including one at the appointment of the Governor), and leading two separate groups in developing complexes dedicated to providing independent living opportunities for people with disabilities. She served as the President of one such complex, Lasher Court, for decades. For all her accomplishments, she will be remembered and cherished for the boundless love and support she gave to her family and others, her hearty laugh and sense of humor, her love of music, her wit and spirit. She is survived by her children, Barbara Kosberg and Alan Kosberg and his partner Donna Sullivan. She is also survived by her sister, Rowena (Ricky) Pasternak, of London Ontario, Canada and her sister-in-law Claire Katz, of Naples, Florida, as well as by her nephews, Mitchell Katz, Stephen Pasternak and Andrew Pasternak and a niece, Ellen Hunt, all of whom she cared for deeply. A funeral service for the family will be held on Sunday (May 17) at 11 a.m. at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT 06109 officiated by Rabbi David Small. In light of the social distancing requirements, others may attend but can only partake in the service from the immediately-adjacent car path. The family welcomes condolence visits of support and sharing of your own memories of Lillian: (i) from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00, on Sunday and Monday following evening services conducted by Emanuel Synagogue through Zoom – access to which can be obtained through the Evening Minyan Service link on the Emanuel Synagogue website; and (ii) through other arrangements made directly with the family. May her memory be a blessing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store