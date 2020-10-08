1925 to 2015 A woman in white – Weaver of words, soul searcher, Shy with Orchis' heart. Wanderer within herself, Poet of death, and bluebirds. Patricia was born January 18, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Lennox Eadie Lumsden (Ottawa, Canada) and Lillian Jerin (Hartford, Connecticut). She grew up in Hartford, with her mother and younger brother Lenny and younger sister Ginny and graduated from Buckley High School. Her father died when she was just thirteen. She married Charles Wade Walker, Jr. (dec'd) of Ridgefield, Connecticut. In Bloomfield she and Charlie raised five children, Nancy, "Wade" (dec'd), Timothy, Stephen, and John. Pat lived in Bloomfield until 2016 before moving to Longview, Washington. Education was a common theme throughout her life and Pat believed in the power of education to transform lives. After her children were all in school she returned to college and received her Masters of Education from the University of Connecticut. She went on to teach homebound students in the Bloomfield school system for seventeen years. Education was a lifelong pursuit and she actively participated in many organizations as a volunteer including The Thursday Club, Friends of the Bloomfield Library, the Larrabee Fund as a board member and President, The Butler McCook historic home as a guide, and attended many Elderhostel programs throughout the states. Culture and travel were part of her learning endeavor as well. Pat and Charlie shared this love and traveled widely together, visited museums near and far, took in symphonies and theater, visited friends and family afar, and so much more. As an ambassador to the Friendship Force, a program of the Carter administration, she traveled to Italy, Korea, Israel, Netherlands, and Russia living with families and exchanging cultures and good will. She believed that understanding other peoples was necessary for a peaceful world. Her home always welcomed guests from around the world, as well as next door. If there were a single word to describe who Patricia was and what she believed in, it was "kindness". That is who she was, how she lived her life, and it was her firm belief that it was what would make this world work best. It did not matter your color, race, ethnicity, orientation, nationality……. she believed in the goodness of humanity. She always wanted to know the other person's story. She especially loved all children, even those she did not know, and they were a source of endless joy to her. Pat was a role model and mentor for many, especially young women who faced adversity. Perhaps more than any other artistic expression, poetry was most important to Pat. Whether it was the simple beauty of nature, plumbing the depths of life's meaning, or helping deal with the challenges of grief, poetry sustained her throughout her life. Nothing Gold Can Stay Nature's first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf's a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay. Robert Frost Stephen Walker can be contacted at blackfoxfarm@tds.net. Donations may be made to the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving – Walker Family Fund, 10 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, CT 06106. This permanent endowment fund is in memory of Charles and Patricia and will provide perpetual annual support to a variety of charitable causes they supported through the years.



