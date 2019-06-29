Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main Street
Hartford, CT
Lillian M. Harris

Lillian M. Harris Obituary
Lillian Madden Harris, 98, of Bloomfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Culpeper, Virginia, to Willis and Ida (Wilhoite) Madden. She was a Reading Consultant for 38 years for the Hartford Public School System . Mrs. Harris is a member of Union Baptist Church where she served in many areas, such as the Deaconess Board, Pastor's Aid Society and the Hospitality Committee. She was also a charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (Epsilon Omicron Omega Chapter) and the Retired Teachers Association. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Harris Sr., her grandson, Donald F. Harris lll, five brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish her memories, her son, Donald F. Harris Jr and his wife Martha, daughter, Jo-Ann Harris Chambers and her husband William, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one sister, Jackson Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation prior to from 9:30 am -11:00 am at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main Street, Hartford, CT. Burial to follow at Mt. View Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from June 29 to June 30, 2019
