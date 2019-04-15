Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian M. Mills Obituary
Lillian M. Mills, 91, of Rocky Hill passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 11, 2019. She was born in Manhattan, NY to Roland and Diana Fluet. She graduated from Weaver High School and went on to become a dental assistant in downtown Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Mills Sr., her brother Ernest Fluet, and grandson Jeffrey Mills. She is survived by her children Ernest Mills Jr. and Nancy of Rocky Hill, Bruce Mills and Andrea of Chesapeake, VA, Susan and Stephen Benoit of Berlin, Kevin Mills and Colleen of Middletown, and her sister Nancy Carron and Charles. She also leaves her grandchildren Jennifer and Kendall Evans, Christina and Garrett Waters, Andrew Mills, Keith Benoit, Karen and Ryan Cei, Mark Benoit, Brittany Mills, Courtney Mills, Kevin Mills Jr. and great-grandchildren Michael, Stefanie, Grace, Samantha, Mason, Karina, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Her family would like to send special thanks to the staff of Jefferson House for their diligent and comforting care. Family and friends are invited to call on Tues. April 16 from 5-7pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. There will be a mass of Christian burial at 10am on Wed. April 17 at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now