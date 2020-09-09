1/1
Lillian Mary Baines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian May (Ray) Baines passed away at the age of 92 on September 4th, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in East Hampton, the daughter of Ellen (Byrnes) and William H. Ray. Lillian moved to Portland when she married Edward Lawrence Baines in 1948. She loved to read and was an active volunteer in the Portland Schools, Portland PTA, Portland VNA, Portland Environmental Watch, and Middlesex Hospital. Lillian was a great cook, but was best known for her apple and blackberry pies. She took cake decorating classes and decorated birthday and wedding cakes for her family. She inherited a love for flowers and gardening from her mother and passed that along to her children. Lillian and Ed were married for 55 years until he passed in 2003. They loved to travel together, to such places as Alaska, Hawaii (plus many of the other 48 states), Canada, Australia, Ireland, England, Germany, and cruised thru the Panama Canal. Lillian leaves 5 children: daughter Christine Kinney of Frisco, TX, son Kerry Baines of Portland, son Kim Baines (and Rebecca Frey) of Saratoga Springs, NY, daughter Lisa Sadler (and David Sawoska) of Harwinton, CT, and daughter Beth Baines (and John D'Angelo) of Portland. Nine grandchildren: Jeremy Kinney (Susan) of Mount Hope, WV, Robin Forsythe (Cory) of Frisco, TX, Nicholas Baines & Alexis Baines of Saratoga Springs, NY, Paden Sadler of Queens, NY, Phoebe Sadler of San Diego, CA, Iliana Sadler of Miami, FL, Grace D'Angelo of Portland, and Samantha D'Angelo of Amherst, NH. Two great grandchildren: Drake Kinney and Taylor Forsythe. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ellen Webb and Emma Matterazzo and her brothers, William Ray Jr., James Ray and Donald Ray. Special appreciation to Kerry, who cared for both Lillian and Ed, allowing them to live out their final years in their own home. There will be no services, the family will gather at a later date for burial at the Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the Portland Food Bank or the Portland Volunteer Fire Department. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved