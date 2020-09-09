Lillian May (Ray) Baines passed away at the age of 92 on September 4th, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in East Hampton, the daughter of Ellen (Byrnes) and William H. Ray. Lillian moved to Portland when she married Edward Lawrence Baines in 1948. She loved to read and was an active volunteer in the Portland Schools, Portland PTA, Portland VNA, Portland Environmental Watch, and Middlesex Hospital. Lillian was a great cook, but was best known for her apple and blackberry pies. She took cake decorating classes and decorated birthday and wedding cakes for her family. She inherited a love for flowers and gardening from her mother and passed that along to her children. Lillian and Ed were married for 55 years until he passed in 2003. They loved to travel together, to such places as Alaska, Hawaii (plus many of the other 48 states), Canada, Australia, Ireland, England, Germany, and cruised thru the Panama Canal. Lillian leaves 5 children: daughter Christine Kinney of Frisco, TX, son Kerry Baines of Portland, son Kim Baines (and Rebecca Frey) of Saratoga Springs, NY, daughter Lisa Sadler (and David Sawoska) of Harwinton, CT, and daughter Beth Baines (and John D'Angelo) of Portland. Nine grandchildren: Jeremy Kinney (Susan) of Mount Hope, WV, Robin Forsythe (Cory) of Frisco, TX, Nicholas Baines & Alexis Baines of Saratoga Springs, NY, Paden Sadler of Queens, NY, Phoebe Sadler of San Diego, CA, Iliana Sadler of Miami, FL, Grace D'Angelo of Portland, and Samantha D'Angelo of Amherst, NH. Two great grandchildren: Drake Kinney and Taylor Forsythe. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ellen Webb and Emma Matterazzo and her brothers, William Ray Jr., James Ray and Donald Ray. Special appreciation to Kerry, who cared for both Lillian and Ed, allowing them to live out their final years in their own home. There will be no services, the family will gather at a later date for burial at the Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the Portland Food Bank or the Portland Volunteer Fire Department. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.



