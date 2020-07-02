Lillian Miller, 91, of Rocky Hill, passed away Tuesday (June 30, 2020) after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard of 51 years. Lil was born in West Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Eli and Pearl (Singer) Zingeser on July 22, 1928. She grew up in the Hartford area and graduated from Bulkeley High School Class of 1946, where she wrote the school song, both music and lyrics. She was a longtime member of the former Beth Hillel Synagogue and most recently a member of The Emanual Synagogue. While a member of Beth Hillel, she held the presidency of International Women's League, she was Woman of the Year for Torah Fund, she held the presidency of Sisterhood, and was called upon to speak on behalf of different organizations because she was able to speak fluently and with knowledge. She is survived by her three children, Bev (Bob) Pugliese of Rocky Hill, Ron (Sandy) Miller of Northport, Florida, and Alan (Evelyn) Miller of Ellington. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Andrea, Jonathan (Crystal), Jason, Michael, Teresa (Ryan), Carl (Kathleen) and Jacqueline (Neil). She is also survived by five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by three sisters and a brother. Graveside funeral service will be July 2, 2020 (TODAY) at 1PM in the Beth Hillel Synagogue Cemetery, 80 Wolcott Rd in East Granby. Rabbi Philip Lazowski will officiate. Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be practiced. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, PO BOX 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 (CT Chapter on memo line). Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Lillian, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com
.