Lillian Pignone
Lillian (Konior) Pignone, 95, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Pignone (2013), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Priscilla (Czajkowski) Konior, she grew up and lived in Hartford before moving to Windsor in the 1950's. Prior to her retirement in 1989, Lillian was a bookkeeper and office manager. She was a longtime devoted communicant of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor. Lillian loved to dance, and she enjoyed knitting and sewing. She took a special joy in children and babies. She was a true caregiver, always there to help someone. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who delighted in family gatherings. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Pignone, Sr. and his wife Kim of Simsbury, and Gayle Pignone of Windsor; her grandson, Kenneth Pignone, Jr. of Windsor; a sister, Priscilla Ptasznik of South Windsor, and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Louis Konior. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Interment will follow in Windsor Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations in Lillian's memory may be made to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad Street, Windsor, CT 06095 or to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Home - Poquonock
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
