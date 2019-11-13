Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
80 Main Street
Manchester, CT
Lillian R. Krukas


1943 - 2019
Lillian R. Krukas Obituary
Lillian R. Krukas, 76, of Manchester, wife of Joseph R. Krukas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born August 3, 1943, to the late Henry and Blanche (Hepp) Rehse, Lillian worked for the Board of Education for Manchester and later worked at the Manchester Town Senior Center. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed her time with the Friendship Circle and Quilting Group. Lillian served on the committee for the Manchester Bicentennial Band Shell as she was a supporter of the arts and educational experiences. Lillian loved to travel with her husband and friends. In addition to visiting her extended family in Germany, some of the places they traveled included: Australia, Iceland, Italy, Russia as well as many places in the United States. On their many journeys, they enjoyed whitewater rafting, zip-lining, exploring new places and meeting new friends. But most of all, Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Kurt Krukas of Manchester, her daughter Kristen Perreault and husband Donald of Westbrook, and beloved grandsons Daniel and Jacob. She also leaves a brother, Gene Rehse and his wife Gail of Derry, NH, many nieces, and nephews, as well as her extended family in Germany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16 th at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main Street, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 15 th from 4-7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bridget School 74 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06042 or online at www.saintbridget-school.com/support, the Manchester Bicentennial Band Shell online at www.manchesterbandshell.com/support, or to a . For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2019
