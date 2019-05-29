Home

Lillian Rekas Obituary
Lillian Marcuson Rekas, a top fashion model for the Ford Modeling Agency passed away on May 24, after a period of declining health. One of the supermodels in the late 40's and 50's she graced the covers of many major magazines and including three Life Magazine covers. After raising her family in West Hartford, she returned to modeling in the early eighties and had continued success. She also appeared in the movies Ghostbusters and the Cotton Club and soap operas One Life to Live and As the World Turns.Born in West Hartford, Lillian was the daughter of Swedish immigrants. Her father owned Viking Bakery in West Hartford. Her husband Joseph Rekas and brother Everett Marcuson predeceased her. Lillian is survived by her sons, Gary of West Hartford, Robert of Essex and daughter Patricia Hafey of Collinsville and her brother Paul Marcuson of Farmington. She leaves behind five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.The family will be receiving guests from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford on Friday, May 31. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019
