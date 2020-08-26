Lillian Renert

Lillian (Clark) Renert, 97 years of age, of Bloomfield, CT, formerly of West Hartford, CT, Boynton Beach, FL and Atlanta, GA, died Monday, August 24, 2020. She was the widow of Robert R. Renert. Born in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Goldberg) Clark. Lillian traveled the world with the love of her life, Bob, for 63 years. They enjoyed retirement in Boynton Beach, FL where she easily made many new lifetime friends. Part of her friendliness and reaching out to others was her love of Mahjong and the friendship she created. She was considered a champion caliber player. She was a Life Member of Hadassah. Lillian was devoted to her family. She was generous with her love, support and motivating her family and many others to grow as an individual. She was an avid reader of books and newspapers. She was an outstanding knitter and produced several afghans for her family. The Renert family would like to recognize the entire staff at Caleb Hitchcock Center for their unwavering care in providing health and recreational services for Lillian during her two and a half years in Bloomfield. She leaves her children, Bonnie Ross-Parker and husband Philip of Wimauma, FL, Jeffrey C. Renert of West Hartford, CT, and Richard B. Renert and his wife June of Glastonbury, CT; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Ross, Sarah Renert, Benjamin Renert, Leah Renert Beck, Evan Renert, Mandy Renert, and Tiffany Renert; six great-grandchildren, Eli Lieberman, Isaac Lieberman, Tyler Lieberman, Chase Renert, Cole Renert, and Clay Renert; her sister-in-law, Hilda Clark; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Susan L. Renert; her grandson, Glenn Ross; her sister, Jeanette; and her brothers, Saul, Douglas, and Arthur. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with Rabbi David J. Small officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lillian & Robert Renert Endowment Fund, c/o the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Dr., West Hartford, CT 06117, or to Congregation Kol Haverim Education Fund, 1079 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Lillian, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm