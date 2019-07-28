Home

Lillian (Knafel) Shemonsky, 94 years of age, of East Hartford, CT, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Shemonsky. Lillian leaves her son, Mark Shemonsky and his wife, Lirong Chen of East Hartford with whom she made her home, her three daughters, Nadine Dumas and her husband, Randall Dumas of Manchester, CT, Sharon Cutler and her husband, Dr. Bruce Cutler of West Hartford, CT, Cynthia Hanson and her husband, Robert Hanson, Jr. of East Hartford, CT; her beloved seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and her niece, Annetta McCarthy of Cochise, Arizona. Funeral services are private, however the family will receive relatives and friends at the home of Cynthia and Robert Hanson immediately following the 11:00 am service. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Lillian, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
