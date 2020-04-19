|
Lillian Threet (Cantrell), 72, a life-long resident of Hartford, Ct., passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at the Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born to the late Edgar Cantrell and Ollie Bell Mallory (Wallace). Lillian was also predeceased by her husband Joseph Louis Threet Sr; 3 brothers Edgar and Larry Cantrell, and David Mallory. She leaves to mourn a devoted son Joseph Louis Threet Jr., loving daughter Tonya Threet-Encarnacion and son in law Charles Encarnacion; 4 grand-daughters Techiya and Teshura Threet, and Ayana and Aniya Encarnacion; 1 great grandson Gracen Christopher Johnson; sister in law Joan Cantrell; special friend Steve Harris; best friends Janice Smith, Thommasina Loveless, and Kathy Cotton Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Lillian was a funny, loving, caring soul who enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved cooking, sewing, styling hair, listening to music, and simply having a good time. She was truly the life of the party. I am sure that everyone will remember her beautiful smile, her laugh, her kind spirit, her walk, and more importantly her ability to make you feel loved unconditionally with no strings attached. To know her was to love her. As we move forward in this life without her, we will hold onto the many memories of her and know that she is at peace. She has joined the angels and will continue watching over each and every one of us as our eternal love for her will never die.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020