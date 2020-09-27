1/1
Lilliane R. Manganello
1919 - 2020
Lilliane Rolande (Dufault) Manganello, 101, of East Hartford, loving wife of 52 years of Anthony J. Manganello, Sr., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born in St. Leon Val Racine, Province of Quebec, Canada on March 10, 1919, a daughter of the late Napoleon and Alice (Mercier) Dufault, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1963. A devout catholic, Lilliane was a faithful longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church, East Hartford. She was an accomplished seamstress who made all her children's clothes during their infant/adolescent years. She enjoyed canning vegetables and loved to bake, and was known for her award winning apple pie, potato bread, and Canadian meat pies. Most of all, Lilliane cherished her time with her family as a devoted and proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. Lilliane is survived by her five beloved sons, Michael Manganello and his wife, Kitty, of Lexington, KY, Anthony J. Manganello, Jr. and his partner, John Bell, of Tolland, Leslie Manganello and his wife, Ginette, of Coventry, Martin Manganello and his wife, Liz, of East Hartford, Curt Manganello and his wife, Diane, of Torrington; sixteen loving grandchildren; twenty-one special great-grandchildren; nine adored great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Lilliane was predeceased by her only daughter, Joyce N. (Manganello) Pender of East Hartford; two grandchildren, Michael Manganello and Jennifer Manganello; seven brothers; and seven sisters. Funeral services will be Wednesday (September 30, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 am at St. Mary's Church of North American Martyrs Parish, Main Street/Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, (Section R-1), Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Wednesday morning and due to the current health crisis, please wear a face covering and adhere to the state regulations. Relatives and friends may call at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) from 4 – 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lilliane's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
