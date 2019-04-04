Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Lillie Wallace Obituary
Lillie Annie Maude (Radney) Wallace, 81, of East Windsor passed away on March 28, 2019. She was born to the late Luther Radney & Eva Mae Jones on June 10, 1937 in Stewart County, GA. Lillie was a strong-willed woman that enjoyed being with her family, fishing & going out. She will be missed dearly. Lillie leaves to cherish her memories her brother George "Marvin" (Jessie Mae) Radney, niece Daisy M. Butler and a host of relatives & friends. A celebration of Lillie's life will take place Friday April 5, 2019 at 11AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street Hartford, CT. Visitation will be from 10-11AM. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford. To leave a message of comfort to the Wallace family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019
