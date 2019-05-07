Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Lilly Elaine Reeve

Lilly Elaine Reeve Obituary
Lilly Elaine (Dahlin) Reeve, widow of John A. Reeve, passed away Saturday, May 4th in Unionville. She was born July 18, 1924 in Hartford, daughter of Ragnar and Nanna (Jonsson) Dahlin. She lived many years in Burlington. She leaves three children, Elaine (Joe) Brown of Springfield, MA, John (Penny) Reeve of Plainville, and Nancy (Travis) Hearn of Unionville; 3 grandchildren, Aaron (Adrienne) and Ruth Brown and Gayla Hearn, many nieces and nephews, her special friend and caregiver, Karen Bernier and many friends in Florida and Westerleigh.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (May 11) at 10:30am in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville followed by burial in Burlington Center Cemetery.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019
