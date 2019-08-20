Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
896 Main St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Constantine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda A. Constantine


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda A. Constantine Obituary
Linda A. Constantine, 72, of Vernon passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at Rockville General Hospital. Linda was born April 8, 1947 in Augusta, ME daughter of the late Linwood M. & Mary E. (Horzempa) Rollins. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for CT Multi Specialty Group for many years and also at the Christmas Tree Shop. Linda is survived by her sister Kathleen M. Fernandes of Lincoln, CA, her niece Linda Hicks & nephew Richard Hicks, cousins John Merrill (Nancy), Judy Bolding (JB), Deedee Rollins and several Rollins cousins, her sister in law Cindy Constantine, her dear friends Ingrid & Donna; and her beloved dog Peaches. Linda's family would like to thank the nurses and staff for the compassionate care she received at Rockville General Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 21st at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St. Manchester followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now