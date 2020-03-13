Home

Linda A. Sedor

Linda A. Sedor Obituary
Linda A. (Benajamin) Sedor died on March 4, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1947. She was the daughter of Leon E. Benjamin and Jeannette Benjamin. She was born in Hartford, and most recently resided in Wethersfield. She was predeceased by two brothers Eugene Benjamin and Gary Benjamin, as well as her father Leon. She leaves her mother Jeannette, her oldest brother Andrew Benjamin of Fresno, CA and his wife Chela. Youngest brother Bruce and wife Joanne of Ludlow, MA. She leaves nephews Andrew K. and Brian, Matt and Tim. She leaves nieces Roxanne, Brittany and Ashlyn. There will be no calling hours and funeral is private at convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
