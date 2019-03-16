Linda Amaral, 51, of Connecticut died March 9, 2019 at Masonicare Home Hospice of Wallingford, CT after a long illness.Linda was born on June 30, 1967 in Nashua, NH, a daughter of the late Anthony P. Lazzaro and Sheila (Kemp) Lazzaro.Linda was a 1987 graduate of Merrimack High School. Then went on to the University of Connecticut, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Fashion Design. Linda loved her family immensely and enjoyed spending time with her ex-husband Davis and three children before she became ill. She also enjoyed her UCONN Huskies, music, traveling, and general fun inducing laughter.Survivors include her three beautiful children; Samantha, Nathan and Victoria Amaral. Her three handsome brothers; Michael, Kevin and Anthony P. Lazzaro. She was pre-deceased by her father Anthony P. Lazzaro, her mother Sheila M. Lazzaro and birth mother Jeanne Louise Robbins.Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH on Monday, March 18th from 11 AM - 1 PM. A funeral service will follow at St. James Methodist Church, 646 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Masonicare Hospice at https://www.masonicare.org/support-masonicare/Pages/Hospice-Gift-Form.aspxTo leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary