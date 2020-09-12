1/1
Linda Archacki
Linda Archacki died peacefully at her home in Yarmouth Port, MA on Monday, September 7, 2020 with her beloved husband Ray at her side. Linda was born in Glen Cove, NY to the late Herbert and Margaret (Burke) Gost. Linda was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and, after working in Hartford, CT for many years, she and her husband retired to their Cape Cod home in 1994. She loved her flower garden, and she spent many enjoyable hours watching all the birds coming to her backyard feeders. In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her stepdaughter Chris and Dave Perrett, grandchildren Ryan and Jack Perrett, her sister Diane and Bill McLean, and her niece Amy and Brian Klagges and their sons Colin, Burke, and Liam. In accordance with Linda's wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Migraine Association, Doctors Without Borders, or the National Wildlife Federation.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 12, 2020.
