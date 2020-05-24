Linda A. (Froehlich) Arle, age 76, died on May 14, 2020 at Emerson Hospital in Concord. Born in Bristol, Connecticut on September 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elva (Winn) Froehlich. She spent her childhood in Bristol, and was both the 'Snow-Ball Queen' and captain of the cheerleading squad. She attended both Colby Sawyer College and Bard, and then was married to Norman Edward Arle, in 1963. They soon had their first child, Jeffrey Edward, and settled initially in Bristol. A second child, William Chad, came along a few years later and they eventually moved to Harwinton, CT, where they built a home next to her parents. She and Norman divorced about 5 years later, and ultimately she sold their home and moved onto a boat for a few years in Essex, CT, before heading south through the intracoastal waterway to Florida. She settled in Florida for a number of years, raising her second son, William, into college. Working in medical records, other types of business records, and in retail, she finally left Florida and returned to Connecticut in the 1990's. When her oldest son, Jeffrey, moved to Philadelphia for neurosurgery residency, she moved there to be closer to him. Unfortunately, she became ill with a chronic debilitating neurological disorder that left her with paralysis and moderately severe dementia after only a couple years there, and eventually came to reside in the CareOne nursing facility in Concord, MA, near her son Jeffrey and his family who visited often with her grandchildren and brought her to their home and out of the facility when they could. Her life there was relatively stable for over 16 years until she met her demise with the current pandemic. When she was well, she was an ardent supporter of education, literature, and the arts, and loved a good book or painting. All of these qualities she poured into her efforts as a mom in her sons' early years. She particularly had an eye for modern and contemporary art and architecture, and had been intimately involved in the design of her house and even created a modern work in stained glass for it, placed prominently as a large diamond-shaped window. She was also very knowledgeable about clothing and fabrics and could spot quality in clothing a mile off. She made use of this sensibility working in the Men's Department at Lord & Taylor for many years. Perhaps one of her regrets was her unfulfilled aspiration to be a writer of fiction. She never quite found the time to settle in and compose that next great novel. She leaves behind her beloved son, Jeffrey Edward Arle and his wife Kelly of Concord, and three grandchildren, Chad William Arle (21), Tyler Edward Arle (19), and Alexis Anne Arle (16), all of Concord, as well as her older sister, Judith Amato, of Lakewood Ranch, FL. She was predeceased by her other son, William Chad Arle, and her brother Robert Edward Froehlich. Linda will be laid to rest during a private burial service at West Cemetery in Litchfield, CT. Flowers or gifts may be sent to the Arle family at 503 Lexington Rd., Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Linda's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.