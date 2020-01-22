Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
120 Cliff St.
Norwich, CT
View Map
Linda B. Drozd


1941 - 2020
Linda B. Drozd Obituary
Linda B. Drozd of Ledyard, CT ended her life's journey on January 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Aurelia (Miller) Lemke and Ralph M. Lemke. Born on July 10, 1941, she grew up in Meriden and later moved to Southington, CT where she lived from 1956-2003. She relocated to Snug Harbor, Wakefield, RI until 2008, eventually residing in Ledyard, CT. She leaves her loving husband,of 49 years John W. Drozd and 3 children, April Schweit of Texas, Noele Hayes of North Carolina, Thad Drozd of Groton, CT; her brother, Michael Lemke of CA; along with 3 grandchildren, Devon, Darius and Alexia . Linda attended the M. Kavula School of Design after finishing high school and later taught hairdressing at Park Institute of Hair Design in Meriden. During this time, she married Robert Bittner who was killed in Vietnam shortly after. She then managed several salons for friends, was a housewife and mother and in later years went to work part time for Walmart for 6 years retiring in 2006. There will be no calling hours, A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church 120 Cliff St. in Norwich. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be greatly appreciated. She lived a full life and has no regrets. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
