Linda C. (Soucy) Dumas, 71, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born May 24, 1949 in Van Buren, Maine, the daughter of Charles and Juliette (Jacques) Soucy. She was employed for 26 years by Bank America in Hartford, CT. Linda managed the Pension Tax Collections Group, which was responsible for Collection and payment of individual taxes. She remitted those taxes and reports to the 48 Continental States. Linda was known as the "Numbers and Memory Genius" to her co-workers and many friends. After Retirement, Linda tried new things like Camping in an RV and visiting new places in the U.S. and Canada. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 10 years, John Dumas of Skowhegan; her children from a previous marriage, and their spouses: two sons, Rick and wife Laurie of Windsor, CT, Michael and wife Erin of Colchester, CT, daughter Lynn Schuck and husband Craig of Colchester, CT; and her very special granddaughter Audrey Juliette Schuck; brother Rodney and long-time partner Greta of Van Buren, ME; sister Geraldine and husband Emery of St. Leonard, NB; John's three children, Sarah, Ryan and wife Emily, Keith and wife NIkki; and six grandchildren: Ethan, Seth, Allie, Grant, Ava and Annaka. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers; John and Charles Jr. Linda's Memorial Service was in Skowhegan early in July. She is with her Dad and Mom now in Van Buren at Saint Bruno's- Saint Remi Catholic Chuch Cemetery. John and Linda thank the many health care people who have taken care of Linda during her four year Courageous battle with Leukemia. John apologizes to Linda's numerous fellow workers and Connecticut friends (Linda lived in Connecticut for 45 years) for this late notice. Friends and Family wishing to may make donations in Linda's memory to: American Cancer Society
or a charity of the donor's choice
.