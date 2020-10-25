Linda Carol (Epstein) Reichin, 81, of Bloomfield, died peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of Albert Frank Reichin. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Samuel and Shirley (Darefsky) Epstein. She was a graduate of Hall High School, 1957. She worked in positions of increasing responsibility within the Hartford School system. She and Albert were long-time members of the former Congregation Agudas Achim Synagogue in West Hartford. Linda loved sharing good times with her devoted life-long friendships, especially playing card games, Setback and Mahjong as well as the social events at the synagogue including dancing. She excelled at preparing traditional Jewish meals for her family and friends. Her family was the most cherished aspect of her life. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister (one of six siblings), aunt, extraordinary grandmother "Bubbie" and dear friend to many. Besides her husband Albert, she is survived by her "favorite" son Matthew David Reichin and his wife Tracey of Rhode Island, sisters-in-law, Mary Epstein, Joyce Epstein and Joanne (Reichin) Goodwin and her husband Stuart Goodwin and her adored grandchildren, Sydney Lyla Reichin and her fiancé Justin Jones and Joshua Isadore Reichin and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Samantha, who died when she was just 14. She was also predeceased by siblings Harold Epstein and his wife Mildred Epstein, Arthur Epstein, Jerold Epstein, Barbara (Epstein) Masters and her husband Robert Masters, and Marjorie (Epstein) Strano and Claire (Reichin) Bailinson and her husband Sam Bailinson. A private graveside funeral was held at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, on the Cleveland Ave., extension in Hartford. The family will observe a private period of mourning. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. May Linda's memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Linda's family asks that we all remember her with a smile and a laugh. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store