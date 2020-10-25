1/1
Linda C. Reichin
Linda Carol (Epstein) Reichin, 81, of Bloomfield, died peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of Albert Frank Reichin. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Samuel and Shirley (Darefsky) Epstein. She was a graduate of Hall High School, 1957. She worked in positions of increasing responsibility within the Hartford School system. She and Albert were long-time members of the former Congregation Agudas Achim Synagogue in West Hartford. Linda loved sharing good times with her devoted life-long friendships, especially playing card games, Setback and Mahjong as well as the social events at the synagogue including dancing. She excelled at preparing traditional Jewish meals for her family and friends. Her family was the most cherished aspect of her life. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister (one of six siblings), aunt, extraordinary grandmother "Bubbie" and dear friend to many. Besides her husband Albert, she is survived by her "favorite" son Matthew David Reichin and his wife Tracey of Rhode Island, sisters-in-law, Mary Epstein, Joyce Epstein and Joanne (Reichin) Goodwin and her husband Stuart Goodwin and her adored grandchildren, Sydney Lyla Reichin and her fiancé Justin Jones and Joshua Isadore Reichin and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Samantha, who died when she was just 14. She was also predeceased by siblings Harold Epstein and his wife Mildred Epstein, Arthur Epstein, Jerold Epstein, Barbara (Epstein) Masters and her husband Robert Masters, and Marjorie (Epstein) Strano and Claire (Reichin) Bailinson and her husband Sam Bailinson. A private graveside funeral was held at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, on the Cleveland Ave., extension in Hartford. The family will observe a private period of mourning. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. May Linda's memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Linda's family asks that we all remember her with a smile and a laugh. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Remembering Linda's warmth, smile and sense if humor will hold a dear place in my heart. Love.
Esta Avedisian
Family
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
She was our friend for 40 years. So many memories. Our happiest times were around the dinner table. I wish we could have more dinners, but to quote Linda, "We make plans and God has his own plans".

Rest in peace dear friend. We love you. Rudy and Mary Lou
Mary Lou Baran
Friend
October 23, 2020
Remembering Linda a very good friend, she was to Special to be forgotten. With Love, Judy and Rich McDonald
Judy and Rich McDonald
Friend
October 23, 2020
To me all The Reichenbach are family to me .I have known then since 1960 and have loved them all since the day I met them.may Linda's life be remembered with her beautiful smile and love for her family and friends ❤ love May
May
Family
October 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mrs Reichin was a wonderful person to know. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. RIP Mrs Reichin.
Tracee Tellar
October 23, 2020
Linda was more then a sister-in-law to me. She was a dear friend. We shared many highs and lows and many laughs and many tears. I will miss her love every day.
Joanne Goodwin
Family
October 23, 2020
October 22, 2020
Al,Matt and family.. sending sincere condolences on the loss of a dear and beloved old friend.We have a new angel looking over us. I’m sure .Samantha z”l and her siblings were there to great her.. May Linda RIP.. G-d Bless all those who mourn.. shalom and much love.. Fay and my family
Fay Merkin Clymer
Friend
