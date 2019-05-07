Home

Linda Jane Guerry Dotson, 76, born October 25, 1942, died May 5, 2019. Linda Dotson has left this earth for her beach chair at the great beach in the sky.She awaits her husband Marshall, daughter Melissa Moran and her husband Michael, son Guerry and his wife Teresa, grandchildren Jennifer and her husband Colin, Kimberly, Taylor, Brooke, Nicole, Amber, Charles Jr., Erika, Amanda, Kaylee, and a host of friends.She was loved by everyone who met her. She will be sorely missed by all her family, and her MANY friends both in Connecticut and CAPE COD.A private burial with a celebration of life to follow will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 11a to 2p at the Simsbury Coon Club, 38 Nimrod Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092. Please visit Linda's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019
